Assam registered vehicles vandalized after Shillong rally, cabs block roads
India
Travel between Assam and Meghalaya hit a wall on Sunday after a student rally in Shillong turned violent, with several Assam-registered vehicles vandalized and people hurt.
In response, cab drivers near the Jorabat border staged their own protest, blocking roads and demanding better safety for anyone traveling to Meghalaya.
Cross border cab services suspended
With tensions high, cab services across the border have been suspended, leaving many, especially those commuting between Guwahati and Shillong, have faced difficulties.
This isn't the first time things have gotten heated; just last year, Meghalaya taxi groups tried to restrict Assam-registered tourist vehicles from operating in Meghalaya's tourist circuits, leading to blockades and major disruptions at Jorabat.