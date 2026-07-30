Assam requires 75 years residence to buy land near heritage
India
Assam just tweaked its land law: now, to be called an "original inhabitant" (and buy or sell land near heritage spots), your family needs to have lived there for at least 75 years (basically, three generations up to January 1, 2006).
The change gives local officials more power to clear out people living there without permission.
Assam law exempts several groups
Some groups, like Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, tea workers, and several indigenous communities get special exemptions under the new rules.
The main aim? To better protect land around Assam's iconic heritage sites (think Barpeta Sattra and Majuli) for future generations.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says the law is secular and meant to safeguard all indigenous residents, no matter their religion.