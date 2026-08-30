Assam residents safely rescued from Nepal flash floods return Sunday
India
Eight people from Assam who were trapped in Nepal's flash floods have been safely rescued.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared their names and said they will be back home on Sunday.
The government is still searching for other missing residents, hoping to bring everyone back safely.
Assam reports 10 missing in Nepal
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority reports that 10 more locals are still missing, mostly from districts like Kamrup Metropolitan and Karbi Anglong.
The floods in Nepal started after an ice-rock avalanche blocked a river, causing massive devastation: 734 deaths and nearly 2,500 missing, including foreigners and security staff.
Efforts are continuing to trace the others and ensure their safe return at the earliest.