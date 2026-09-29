Assam Rifles Havildar Jankhokai Kuki killed in Changlang ambush
India
A tragic ambush early Tuesday morning in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district claimed the life of Assam Rifles Havildar Jankhokai Kuki, 42.
The attack happened near Nampong Nallah, close to the India-Myanmar border.
Officials suspect it was carried out by members of the NSCN-K-YA, a Naga insurgent group operating along the India-Myanmar border.
Security forces launch operations, raise alert
After the attack, security forces quickly launched operations to track down those responsible and secured the border region.
This incident puts a spotlight on how tough it is for security teams to keep peace along this sensitive stretch of the border, with alert levels now raised.