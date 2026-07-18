Assam Rifles, security forces in Namsai shootout, 2 suspects detained
India
On Friday night, Assam Rifles and security forces got into a shootout with an unidentified insurgent group in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district.
The encounter happened near Tengapani Reserve Forest, leading to two suspects being caught and handed over to police for questioning.
Koilani Namchoom wounded, treated in Tinsukia
A local woman, Koilani Namchoom from Momong village, was hit by a bullet during the crossfire and is now getting treatment at Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital.
The operation continued after the gunfight, leading to the apprehension of two persons.