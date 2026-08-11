Assam seeks 10-km to 1-km ESZ cut around Kaziranga
Assam plans to seek a reduction of the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park from 10km to just 1km.
The government says this will help speed up local development projects that have been stuck because of strict rules, especially in towns like Bokakhat.
They say they will prepare a formal proposal after Kaziranga receives its final ESZ notification, aiming for a balance between building new things and protecting wildlife.
Environmentalists warn ESZ cut risks rhinos
Environmentalists aren't thrilled about the idea.
Activist Dilip Nath worries it could put animals like the one-horned rhino at risk and might even clash with the Supreme Court's 2022 order on eco-sensitive zones, which calls for giving animals enough space to breed and protecting grasslands that provide food for them.
With Kaziranga's wildlife being home to so many endangered species, many are urging the government to think carefully before making any big changes.