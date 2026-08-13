Assam seeks to cut Kaziranga buffer from 10km to 1km
India
Assam is planning to ask the Center to cut the buffer zone around Kaziranga National Park from 10km down to just 1km.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says this move follows a Supreme Court order and could help with new projects near the park, like a stadium, while keeping basic protections in place.
Kaziranga UNESCO status prompts conservation concern
Kaziranga is famous for its one-horned rhinos and rich wildlife: it's actually a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Conservationists are worried that shrinking the eco-zone might draw close attention from wildlife conservation groups, so there's a lot of debate about balancing development with nature.