Assam sees surge in Japanese encephalitis fatalities
Assam is dealing with a major Japanese Encephalitis (JE) outbreak, with 26 lives lost so far this year.
The virus has spread to nearly every district except two, prompting health officials to ramp up their response and keep a close watch.
JE vaccine included in routine shots for children
Half of India's JE cases are from Assam, mostly hitting kids under 10 and adults over 60, according to health experts.
Since April, there have been 300 confirmed cases.
The state's environment makes it easy for the virus—spread by mosquitoes—to thrive.
To fight back, Assam has been running large vaccination drives since 2013 and includes the JE vaccine in routine shots for young children.