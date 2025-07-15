Bengaluru college student assaulted; 3 arrested

How the incidents unfolded

According to the complaint, Narendra first offered academic help but then assaulted her in Anoop's room while threatening her to stay silent.

Sandeep later tried to blackmail her with alleged photos from that incident, and Anoop threatened her with supposed CCTV footage before also assaulting her.

After telling her parents what happened, she filed a case that led to their arrest under charges of rape and intimidation.