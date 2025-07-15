Bengaluru college student assaulted; 3 arrested
In Moodabidri, Karnataka, two college lecturers and their friend have been arrested after a female student accused them of rape and threats.
The lecturers—Narendra (Physics) and Sandeep (Biology)—along with their friend Anoop, were taken into custody after the student reported the incidents to the Women's Commission, which helped her approach the police.
How the incidents unfolded
According to the complaint, Narendra first offered academic help but then assaulted her in Anoop's room while threatening her to stay silent.
Sandeep later tried to blackmail her with alleged photos from that incident, and Anoop threatened her with supposed CCTV footage before also assaulting her.
After telling her parents what happened, she filed a case that led to their arrest under charges of rape and intimidation.