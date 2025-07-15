Minor drugged and assaulted in UP field India Jul 15, 2025

In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly drugged and raped on July 10 while visiting her sick friend.

Farman, the main accused, showed up with three others and offered both girls cold drinks laced with drugs. After they lost consciousness, Farman took the victim to a field and assaulted her.

Both girls were later left unconscious at a hotel.