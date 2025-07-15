Next Article
Minor drugged and assaulted in UP field
In Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a minor girl was allegedly drugged and raped on July 10 while visiting her sick friend.
Farman, the main accused, showed up with three others and offered both girls cold drinks laced with drugs. After they lost consciousness, Farman took the victim to a field and assaulted her.
Both girls were later left unconscious at a hotel.
Farman was arrested on July 14 after the victim's mother filed a police complaint under serious charges including the POCSO Act.
The investigation revealed that the friend knew Farman, and two more boys were involved in the assault.
Police have identified another suspect, Nazakat—Farman's neighbor—and are currently searching for him.