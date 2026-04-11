Assam State School Education Board declares Class 10 results online
India
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the Class 10 board results.
Students can check their scores easily on asseb.in, site.sebaonline.org, DigiLocker, or the ASSEB app.
There's also a quick pass status check on the IE Education portal.
Assam Class 10 pass rate 63.98%
This year's exams ran from February 10-27 with two shifts daily and a little extra reading time.
The pass percentage for 2025 is 63.98%, which is quite a drop from 2024's 75.7%.
For some context, last year Amishi Saikia topped with an impressive 591 marks (98.5%).