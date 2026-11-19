Assam STF arrests 2 after 10.7kg heroin ₹85cr seizure
Assam police just made a huge drug bust: 10.7kg of heroin worth around ₹85 crore was seized in Kamrup district.
The Special Task Force, led by ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak, pulled off the operation and arrested two men: Rakibul Islam from Nagaland and Mohammad Jahangir Ali from Barpeta.
Tengnoupal to West Bengal heroin route
Turns out, the heroin was being smuggled all the way from Manipur's Tengnoupal district to West Bengal.
Acting on a tip-off, police stopped a black Ford Endeavour carrying the drugs.
Officials say further probe is underway to trace the wider supply network behind the consignment.
Both suspects are now in custody as investigations continue.