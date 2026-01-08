Assam takes a day to remember Kabindra Purkayastha

His legacy and how Assam is paying tribute

Purkayastha served as Union Minister of State for Communication during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government.

With his last rites set for January 8, the state government hopes the holiday gives people a chance to pay their respects.

The Assam BJP has also paused all activities as a mark of respect.

Purkayastha is survived by his son Kanad (a Rajya Sabha MP) and daughter; his wife passed away earlier.