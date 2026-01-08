NMC opens doors for for-profit medical colleges in India
Big update: The National Medical Commission (NMC) now allows both for-profit and non-profit companies to set up medical colleges through Public Private Partnerships (PPP).
This move ends the old rule that only non-profits could do so, officially letting corporate players into the field.
The announcement came from NMC Chairman Abhijat Sheth, who highlighted that state-run hospitals under PPP will still offer free or subsidized treatment, and quality checks are in place to speed up approvals.
Why does it matter?
This change could mean more medical colleges—especially in areas that need them most.
Madhya Pradesh is already leading by building PPP-based colleges in tribal and underserved districts.
With private investment coming in, expect better use of government hospital resources and more opportunities for students.
Plus, NMC is making sure these new colleges keep standards high by making clinical research mandatory and adding AI, digital healthcare, and global-level PhD courses to the curriculum.