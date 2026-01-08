NMC opens doors for for-profit medical colleges in India

Why does it matter?

This change could mean more medical colleges—especially in areas that need them most.

Madhya Pradesh is already leading by building PPP-based colleges in tribal and underserved districts.

With private investment coming in, expect better use of government hospital resources and more opportunities for students.

Plus, NMC is making sure these new colleges keep standards high by making clinical research mandatory and adding AI, digital healthcare, and global-level PhD courses to the curriculum.