Next Article
Kerala beggar's death uncovers hidden stash of ₹4.5 lakh and foreign currency
India
After a fatal road accident in Charummoodu, Kerala, beggar Anil Kishore was found dead in a roadside ditch within Charummoodu town limits.
What surprised everyone was what police found in his bags: over ₹4.5 lakh in cash—including 12 notes of ₹2,000—and some Saudi riyals, all carefully packed away.
Police step in as mystery deepens
Locals said Kishore mostly asked for small change or food while begging around town, so the discovery left many puzzled.
With no family coming forward yet, police have taken charge of the cash and currency and will let the court decide what happens next.
Inspector S. Sreekumar shared that everything will go through proper legal channels from here.