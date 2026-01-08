Delhi: CCTV catches masked group pelting stones at police during MCD demolition
A court-ordered demolition drive by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near Turkman Gate turned chaotic on Wednesday.
As bulldozers moved in near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque, resistance from locals quickly escalated—CCTV footage shows masked individuals allegedly throwing stones at police officers trying to secure the site.
What happened and where things stand now
Despite prior notice about the demolition, about 150 residents gathered at the spot.
A smaller group reportedly attacked police with stones, broke barricades, and damaged a megaphone.
Police responded with tear gas, leading to injuries among five officers.
Investigators are reviewing CCTV, bodycam, and drone footage to identify all those involved—so far, five people have been arrested for pelting stones at police and security personnel, with more arrests expected as identification continues.