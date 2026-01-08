Delhi: CCTV catches masked group pelting stones at police during MCD demolition

What happened and where things stand now

Despite prior notice about the demolition, about 150 residents gathered at the spot.

A smaller group reportedly attacked police with stones, broke barricades, and damaged a megaphone.

Police responded with tear gas, leading to injuries among five officers.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV, bodycam, and drone footage to identify all those involved—so far, five people have been arrested for pelting stones at police and security personnel, with more arrests expected as identification continues.