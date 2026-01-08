Next Article
SC clears the air: Stray dog removal only for institutional areas
India
The Supreme Court just clarified that its recent order to remove stray dogs is only for institutional areas such as hospitals—not every street.
This comes as dog bite cases are on the rise, and the court pointed out that a big reason is poor enforcement of Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules.
Focus on public health—and a surprising cat suggestion
The court stressed that keeping stray dogs out of sensitive spots, especially hospitals, is important for everyone's safety.
They also floated an interesting idea: promoting cats could help with rodent problems, since "dogs and cats are natural enemies."
The main message? Better ABC rule enforcement matters more than blanket removals.