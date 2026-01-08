Rajasthan's ₹2,000cr mid-day meal scam: 21 booked

How the scam worked—and who's involved

Investigators say officials from CONFED and others sidelined legit companies so their preferred firms could bag deals.

These firms then allegedly set up fake suppliers and transporters, sent bogus bills, and pocketed money without actually delivering food or supplies.

The FIR names 21 people—including managers and store officials—as well as several companies now under investigation for alleged forgery of documents, misuse of government funds, and financial irregularities.

If proven guilty, they could face serious charges in what authorities describe as a major corruption case during the pandemic.