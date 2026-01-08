Rajasthan's ₹2,000cr mid-day meal scam: 21 booked
Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau just filed an FIR against 21 people over a massive ₹2,000 crore scam in the state's Mid Day Meal Scheme—yes, the one meant to feed kids during COVID school closures.
Officials are accused of tweaking tender rules to help certain companies win contracts, which reportedly led to huge losses for the state.
How the scam worked—and who's involved
Investigators say officials from CONFED and others sidelined legit companies so their preferred firms could bag deals.
These firms then allegedly set up fake suppliers and transporters, sent bogus bills, and pocketed money without actually delivering food or supplies.
The FIR names 21 people—including managers and store officials—as well as several companies now under investigation for alleged forgery of documents, misuse of government funds, and financial irregularities.
If proven guilty, they could face serious charges in what authorities describe as a major corruption case during the pandemic.