India keeps cool after Trump's Modi comments
India is staying quiet after former US President Donald Trump accused the country of charging high tariffs on American goods and claimed PM Modi personally sought a meeting with him over delays in Apache helicopter deliveries.
Instead of firing back, Indian officials are taking the high road and focusing on bigger goals—like wrapping up a major trade agreement with the US, which was targeted for completion by March 2024.
What's really going on?
Trump's claims have some holes—official records show India ordered 28 Apaches (not 68), and New Delhi has always denied any third-party mediation between India and Pakistan.
By ignoring the drama, India is signaling it cares more about building solid US ties than getting into public arguments.