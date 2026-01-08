Next Article
Fog, cold wave hit Rajasthan: Accidents and poor air quality follow
India
Jaipur and nearby districts are struggling with thick fog, chilly weather, and worsening air.
On Wednesday, visibility dropped so much near Chomu that a four-vehicle crash blocked the highway—luckily, only minor injuries were reported.
Ajmer faced similar foggy conditions.
Why bother?
The mix of dense fog and cold has made driving risky across Rajasthan.
There have already been serious accidents on major highways—including one in Nagaur that left three people dead and four badly hurt.
With Jaipur's air quality now rated "poor," authorities are urging everyone to slow down and keep extra distance on the roads until conditions improve.