Contaminated water scare in Greater Noida after 30 fall sick 

Residents of Delta 1 in Greater Noida have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. Over the past three days, at least 30 people have reported symptoms, including loose motion and stomach ache, with some also experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and fever. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has been alerted to the situation and has taken action by investigating the issue, repairing leaks, and collecting water samples for testing.

Water quality concerns Residents report yellow, foul-smelling water Residents claimed they complained about the water supply turning yellow and dirty but no effective action was taken. Vijay Singh, a resident, said his children suffered from diarrhea after drinking the "sewage-mixed" water. Following complaints, Narayan Kishore, Medical Superintendent of Dankaur Primary Health Centre, told IE a health camp examined around 30 residents. He noted that "at least 5 to 6 complained of stomach ache." The patients had mild symptoms and another camp will be set up for further examination.

Investigation update GNIDA investigates, repairs leak but finds no sewage contamination In an update, GNIDA said it had taken immediate notice of the contaminated water supply and repaired a leak. Officials clarified that the problem was limited to a few houses and has since been resolved. "There was a problem with the supply connection in only one house, and a leak was found in a pipe at another location. Repairs were carried out immediately at both locations, but no evidence of sewage mixing with the water supply was found," it said.