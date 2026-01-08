Contaminated water scare in Greater Noida after 30 fall sick
What's the story
Residents of Delta 1 in Greater Noida have fallen ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water. Over the past three days, at least 30 people have reported symptoms, including loose motion and stomach ache, with some also experiencing vomiting, diarrhea, headaches, and fever. The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has been alerted to the situation and has taken action by investigating the issue, repairing leaks, and collecting water samples for testing.
Water quality concerns
Residents report yellow, foul-smelling water
Residents claimed they complained about the water supply turning yellow and dirty but no effective action was taken. Vijay Singh, a resident, said his children suffered from diarrhea after drinking the "sewage-mixed" water. Following complaints, Narayan Kishore, Medical Superintendent of Dankaur Primary Health Centre, told IE a health camp examined around 30 residents. He noted that "at least 5 to 6 complained of stomach ache." The patients had mild symptoms and another camp will be set up for further examination.
Investigation update
GNIDA investigates, repairs leak but finds no sewage contamination
In an update, GNIDA said it had taken immediate notice of the contaminated water supply and repaired a leak. Officials clarified that the problem was limited to a few houses and has since been resolved. "There was a problem with the supply connection in only one house, and a leak was found in a pipe at another location. Repairs were carried out immediately at both locations, but no evidence of sewage mixing with the water supply was found," it said.
Preventive measures
GNIDA CEO orders random water testing across Greater Noida
Taking cognizance of the incident, GNIDA CEO N G Ravi Kumar has ordered random testing of water at all locations in Greater Noida. This is a precautionary measure to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future. Ten people, including a baby, died in Indore earlier this month after sewage-borne bacteria seeped into the city's treated drinking water supply, causing a major outbreak of vomiting and diarrhea.