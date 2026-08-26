Assam teacher Rumi Deka's viral video shows Census 2027 fieldwork
India
A video of Assam teacher Rumi Deka has gone viral, showing her doing Census 2027 fieldwork with her two children alongside.
The clip struck a chord online, with people praising her dedication to both work and family.
Video highlights working mothers' resilience
Deka's video is resonating because it shines a light on what working mothers often go through, balancing tough jobs and parenting at the same time.
Her story has become a symbol of resilience for many, as social media users celebrate how she handles challenges without missing a beat.