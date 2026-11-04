Assam to dismiss government employees practicing polygamy under UCC
India
Assam just made a big move: any government employee found practicing polygamy will now lose their job, not just face suspension.
This comes after the state rolled out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which brings in one set of rules for everyone (except Scheduled Tribes), aiming for equal rights no matter your religion or background.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the provision will be applicable to people from all religions.