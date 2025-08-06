Next Article
Assam to issue arms licenses in select districts via online
Assam is rolling out an online portal so indigenous residents in vulnerable districts—like Dhubri, Morigaon, Barpeta, and Nagaon—can apply for arms licenses.
Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the move aims to make the process easier and more accessible for those who need it.
Addressing safety concerns
This step responds to long-standing calls from local communities worried about their safety.
To get a license, applicants must show they face real threats and will go through strict security checks.
The government says this isn't about encouraging more weapons but about giving legal protection to people who genuinely need it—all while keeping things tightly regulated and fair.