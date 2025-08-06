Next Article
Modi's I-Day salute to feature indigenous guns instead of British ones
This August 15, India's Independence Day gun salute is getting a big upgrade—out go the old British cannons, and in come homegrown 105mm light field guns.
As PM Modi raises the flag at Red Fort, eight of these Indian-made guns will fire 21 shots in just 52 seconds, perfectly timed with the national anthem.
Guns designed by Ordnance Factory Board
Designed by India's own Ordnance Factory Board back in 1982, these guns are lighter and more advanced than their predecessors—they can shoot up to six rounds a minute and reach targets over 17km away.
This year's switch also honors 100 days of the success of Operation Sindoor, marking a moment when this artillery proved its strength on real missions.