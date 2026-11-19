Assam tribunal rules Mohanlal Das 'streamline foreigner' despite Indian family
In Assam, a tribunal just ruled that 75-year-old Mohanlal Das is a "streamline foreigner" (meaning he entered from Bangladesh decades ago without the right paperwork) even though his late wife and four children are officially Indian citizens.
This decision came after the Gauhati High Court ordered another look at their three cases.
Family accepted, Mohanlal barred from voting
The family was first marked as foreigners in 2022, but that changed when they brought in original documents for a fresh hearing.
While Mohanlal cannot vote for 10 years, his family's citizenship was accepted with other records.
Sumanbala is one of Mohanlal's four children.