Newly-married Assam woman decapitated, fingers cut off; husband surrenders 

Police said the prime accused in the case is Riya's husband, Ramanujan Goswami. He surrendered to the police and confessed to killing his wife.

The couple had been married for about six months and were living together in the flat where Riya was found dead.

Ramanujan worked as an Uber driver, while Riya, a resident of Noonmati, worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar.

She had reportedly lost her parents and had one brother.