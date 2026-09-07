Newly-married Assam woman decapitated, fingers cut off; husband surrenders
What's the story
A 25-year-old woman was murdered in an extremely brutal manner at her home in Guwahati's Basisthapur area. The victim has been identified as Riya Talukdar Goswami, officials said on Monday. Her severed head was found stuffed inside a polythene bag and kept in the refrigerator of their apartment. Her fingers were also cut off.
Accused apprehended
Husband is prime accused
Police said the prime accused in the case is Riya's husband, Ramanujan Goswami. He surrendered to the police and confessed to killing his wife.
The couple had been married for about six months and were living together in the flat where Riya was found dead.
Ramanujan worked as an Uber driver, while Riya, a resident of Noonmati, worked at a boutique in the AC Market area of Fancy Bazar.
She had reportedly lost her parents and had one brother.
Discovery details
Neighbors complained about foul smell
The gruesome crime came to light when neighbors complained about a foul smell coming from the apartment.
A senior police official said preliminary investigations indicate that the murder took place around 48 hours before the body was found.
The police have recovered a weapon from the scene, which is believed to be used in this horrific act.
The motive behind the murder has not been established.