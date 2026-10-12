Assam's Billeswar Devalaya resumes buffalo sacrifice during Durga Puja

Sri Sri Billeswar Devalaya in Assam is bringing back its old tradition of buffalo sacrifice during this year's Durga Puja, a practice that had been paused for years.

Starting October 11, 2026, the temple will hold daily rituals, leading up to the main event on Maha Navami when 49 buffaloes will be sacrificed.

Other animals like goats and ducks will also be part of the ceremonies on Maha Ashtami.