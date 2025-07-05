Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Assassination in Amritsar district: Gangster's brother killed
Jugraj Singh, brother of Jagroop Singh—one of the men linked to Sidhu Moosewala's murder—was shot dead in broad daylight on Saturday in Channan Ke village, Amritsar.
Three unidentified attackers on a motorcycle opened fire at him, and the whole incident was caught on CCTV.
TL;DR
Police on the case
Police arrived quickly and sent Jugraj's body for post-mortem. They're reviewing CCTV footage and talking to witnesses to track down the shooters.
Since Jugraj was connected to such a high-profile case, this killing is getting a lot of attention, with police saying they're looking into personal enmity but aren't ruling out other motives yet.