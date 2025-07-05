Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Maharashtra contractors demand clearance of ₹89k cr dues

Contractors across Maharashtra are asking the government to pay up ₹89,000 crore owed for completed public projects.

These payments have been stuck for over a year, affecting work done in departments like Public Works, Urban Development, and water schemes.

With about five lakh contractors waiting on amounts from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 crore each, frustration is growing.