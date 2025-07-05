Maharashtra contractors demand clearance of ₹89k cr dues
Contractors across Maharashtra are asking the government to pay up ₹89,000 crore owed for completed public projects.
These payments have been stuck for over a year, affecting work done in departments like Public Works, Urban Development, and water schemes.
With about five lakh contractors waiting on amounts from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 crore each, frustration is growing.
'Maharashtra's 2nd-biggest employer after farming is construction'
This delay isn't just about money—it's putting real pressure on people whose livelihoods depend on these payments.
Construction is Maharashtra's second-biggest employer after farming, so stalled payments threaten jobs and could slow down important infrastructure and welfare projects.
Contractors say if things don't change soon, they might take legal action against the government—especially with elections coming up.