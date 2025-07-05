Bengaluru engineer dies after domestic dispute
In Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya, a 42-year-old civil engineer named Bhaskar died after his wife Shruthi allegedly struck him with a wooden stick during a heated argument at home.
The fight broke out late Saturday night when Bhaskar came home drunk and, according to police, tried to force Shruthi and their two daughters out.
The couple had separated earlier this year but were still living together.
Woman claims she acted in self-defense
Shruthi told police she hit Bhaskar in self-defense after he abused her and threatened the family.
She helped him to bed afterward but found him unresponsive the next morning.
A postmortem revealed he died from internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma.
Shruthi has been arrested; she claims Bhaskar often abused her, spent most of their money on alcohol and an affair, and left little for the family.
Their daughters are now staying with their grandmother, while authorities have directed that Bhaskar's rental income be used for their care going forward.