Bengaluru engineer dies after domestic dispute

Woman claims she acted in self-defense

Shruthi told police she hit Bhaskar in self-defense after he abused her and threatened the family.

She helped him to bed afterward but found him unresponsive the next morning.

A postmortem revealed he died from internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma.

Shruthi has been arrested; she claims Bhaskar often abused her, spent most of their money on alcohol and an affair, and left little for the family.

Their daughters are now staying with their grandmother, while authorities have directed that Bhaskar's rental income be used for their care going forward.