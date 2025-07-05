India ranks as 4th most equal nation globally

TL;DR

PM Jan Dhan, Direct Benefit Transfer initiatives helped people

This progress isn't random—initiatives like PM Jan Dhan and Direct Benefit Transfer have helped more people access banking and support, especially those who need it most.

These efforts have narrowed the gap between different income groups across the country.

India now in 'moderately low' inequality group

India now stands with several European countries in the "moderately low" inequality group.

In the last decade, 171 million people have escaped extreme poverty and poverty rates are down to just 2.3%.

But there's still a catch: wealth inequality remains a challenge, so there's room for improvement ahead.