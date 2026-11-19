Both HSLC and HS exams will happen in two slots: mornings (9am to 12 p.m.) and afternoons (1:30pm to 4:30 p.m.).

If you've got practicals, those are lined up too: skill subjects carrying 50 marks between January 18 and 24, and those with 30 marks from January 27 to 30.

For the full timetable and other important instructions, just head over to site.sebaonline.org or ahsec.assam.gov.in.

Good luck prepping!