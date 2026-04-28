ASSEB declares HS 2026 results: 81.54% pass, Science tops 89.79%
India
The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) just announced the 2026 Higher Secondary (HS) results.
Out of more than 300,000 students who took the exams across Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams, about 81.54% passed.
Science came out on top with an impressive 89.79% pass rate.
Arts stream records over 190,000 passes
Commerce saw an 81.13% pass rate, while Arts had the most students passing (more than 190,000) with a 79.54% success rate; Vocational trailed at 74.19%.
Now that results are out, students can apply for undergraduate courses or request re-evaluation through the board's website.
Congratulations to everyone moving forward!