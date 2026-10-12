Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, 55, shot dead in Tarn Taran
India
Assistant Sub-Inspector Iqbal Singh, 55, was shot and killed by unknown attackers while riding home on his motorcycle in Tarn Taran, Punjab.
He had just left a gurdwara when he was targeted at close range.
Sadly, Singh did not survive the attack despite being rushed to the hospital.
Questions raised about Punjab Police security
Singh's death is the latest in a string of violent attacks against Punjab Police this year. Other officers have also been killed or targeted recently.
Police say they are following leads to find those responsible.
The repeated assaults have sparked fresh questions about safety for law enforcement and how the government is handling security across Punjab.