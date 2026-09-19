At Brahmotsavams, Tirumala police tag 37,932 children since Sept 15
India
To keep children safe during the packed Tirumala Brahmotsavams festival at Tirumala, police have tagged 37,932 children with identification tags since September 15.
These tags make it easier to quickly reunite lost children with their families, already helping three children get back to their parents.
Police boost surveillance, urge public vigilance
With huge crowds expected, police have boosted surveillance and added more officers in busy areas.
Parents are being reminded to keep the tags secure and stay close to their children, while devotees are encouraged to immediately alert the nearest police or security personnel if a child goes missing.