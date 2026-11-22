At Freedom Park around 20,000 ASHA workers demand ₹15,000 monthly
Since November 17, about 20,000 ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) workers have been camped out at Bengaluru's Freedom Park.
They're asking for a steady monthly honorarium of 15,000 rupees and basic welfare protections, something they say is long overdue given their vital work during the pandemic and beyond.
Government meets ASHA workers, no agreement
Many of these women left home to join the protest, facing cold nights and limited facilities to make their voices heard.
Even though government leaders have met with them, there's still no agreement.
The government cites budget issues, but the workers argue it's time their contributions are recognized with fair pay and real support.