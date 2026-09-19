At IIT Roorkee convocation Ajit Doval says $38tn GDP
India
At IIT Roorkee's convocation ceremony, NSA Ajit Doval, as chief guest, shared a bold vision: India's GDP could leap from $4.015 trillion to $38 trillion by 2047.
As the prime minister has termed the period leading up to 2047 as "Amrit Kaal," he described it as a time full of opportunity and growth for the country.
Doval urges courage, clear planning
Doval encouraged students to meet this moment with courage, drawing inspiration from Lord Ram's bravery.
He also passed on advice he once got from a sherpa: know where you are, where you want to go, and how you'll get there, reminding graduates that these simple steps matter as they help shape India's future.