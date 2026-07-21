At least 10 dead, 15 feared trapped in Samardung tunnel
India
A suspected gas explosion inside the Samardung Tunnel in Sikkim set off a landslide, leaving 15 workers feared trapped and sadly claiming at least 10 lives.
The tunnel is part of a big hydroelectric project, and rescue teams are working around the clock, but conditions are rough.
Samardung rescuers face carbon monoxide risks
Rescuers are battling low oxygen, dangerous carbon monoxide levels (confirmed by NDRF Deputy Commandant Vivek Kumar), and the risk of more collapses.
The mountainous terrain makes things even trickier: unstable rocks and toxic gasses mean every step is risky.
Despite all this, teams haven't given up on reaching those still inside.