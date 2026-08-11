At least 24 Kolkata schoolgirls taken to RG Kar hospital
India
On Monday, at least 24 schoolgirls from Kolkata were taken to RG Kar Medical College and Hospital after they started feeling sick with fever, stomach pain, and vomiting.
Thankfully, all the students are stable and getting care in the emergency ward.
Doctors are checking if it is a food or water issue, but they are also considering infections as a possible cause.
Doctors investigate, Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay may visit
Right now, the girls are under close watch while doctors try to figure out what made them ill.
The school hasn't commented yet.
Meanwhile, there is talk that West Bengal health minister Sharadwat Mukhopadhyay could visit the hospital as investigations continue to find out what happened.