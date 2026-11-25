At least 5 students injured, Pune truck hits Bopdev Ghat
A truck lost control and crashed into a group of college students waiting at a bus stop in Pune's Bopdev Ghat on Wednesday.
At least five students were seriously injured, and the whole thing was caught on CCTV.
The driver did not stop and drove away after the crash.
CCTV shows truck skidding, students hit
The incident happened near Garwa Hotel at 1.34pm.
CCTV shows the truck skidding off the road, with students scrambling to get out of the way.
Unfortunately, some could not move fast enough and got hit.
The injured students were rushed to a hospital.
Yewalewadi police probe crash, review CCTV
Yewalewadi police are now investigating how this happened.
They are checking CCTV footage to track down the driver and figure out what went wrong.