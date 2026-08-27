At least 6 bodies found in Gandak river, Uttar Pradesh
India
At least six bodies, including those of four women, were recovered in the Gandak River in Uttar Pradesh after being swept away by floods from Nepal.
The bodies turned up near the India-Nepal border and were carried downstream by rising waters.
Locals alert authorities, NDRF assists retrieval
Locals spotted the bodies and quickly informed Indian authorities. NDRF personnel helped with retrieval, and the bodies were subsequently taken for identification and other legal formalities.
Meanwhile, officials have ramped up flood surveillance in Maharajganj, and the irrigation department says things are under control, with relief camps ready just in case.