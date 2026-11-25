At least 65 foreign terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir
At least 65 foreign terrorists are believed to be active in Jammu and Kashmir, with most linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Several of them, recently infiltrated from Pakistan, are seen as attempts to restart terror activities, but local militant numbers have dropped to zero.
Security forces open 80+ mountain outposts
To tackle this, security teams have set up more than 80 temporary bases in remote mountain areas, some even above 10,000 feet.
The Army, the Central Reserve Police Force, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police work together at these outposts, using local intelligence to track down operatives hiding in forests.