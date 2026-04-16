At least 7 Indian firms race to develop Keytruda generics

Companies pursue Keytruda approvals amid patents

Companies like Sun, Hetero and Intas are conducting trials or seeking approvals, and Biocon has said it will add pembrolizumab to its portfolio.

There are some hurdles though: nearly 1,000 patents and patent families linked to Keytruda globally could slow things down.

Still, with government support like the ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma SHAKTI scheme and recent wins in court for biosimilars, affordable cancer treatment might not be too far off.