At least 7 Indian firms race to develop Keytruda generics
At least seven Indian pharmaceutical companies are in the race to develop generic versions of Merck's cancer drug Keytruda once its patent ends in June 2028.
This could be a big deal for patients: the original costs over ₹3 lakh per dose, but generics from other immunotherapies are expected to bring that price down by as much as 70%.
Companies pursue Keytruda approvals amid patents
Companies like Sun, Hetero and Intas are conducting trials or seeking approvals, and Biocon has said it will add pembrolizumab to its portfolio.
There are some hurdles though: nearly 1,000 patents and patent families linked to Keytruda globally could slow things down.
Still, with government support like the ₹10,000 crore Bio Pharma SHAKTI scheme and recent wins in court for biosimilars, affordable cancer treatment might not be too far off.