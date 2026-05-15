Audit finds only 4 buildings safe at Daryapur Kalan school
A new audit of the CM SHRI school in Daryapur Kalan, Delhi, has flagged some big safety issues.
Out of 13 buildings on campus, only four are actually safe to use. The rest are either falling apart or not up to standard.
The report says urgent repairs or even demolitions might be needed.
CM SHRI school lacks girls' urinals
The school has 1,194 students (mostly girls), but shockingly, there aren't any girls' urinals when 56 are needed.
There are just four toilets for children with special needs instead of the required 30, and only five drinking water points when there should be 24.
Fire extinguishers in classrooms and dining areas also need fixing or replacing.
Audit part of Delhi citywide review
This audit is part of a larger review by the Delhi government to spot similar problems across city schools.
The findings have been sent to education officials for quick action.