Audit finds rust, sensor failures, erosion at Delhi's Signature Bridge
Delhi's Signature Bridge, opened in 2018, just got a reality check: a July 2026 audit found rusted steel, broken or missing sensors, and even erosion around its river foundations.
The system meant to keep tabs on the bridge's health is mostly out of order, leaving many issues unnoticed.
Such tests have been recommended before major structural interventions are carried out wherever required, and a five-year preventive and corrective maintenance program has also been proposed.
Delhi PWD plans repairs and checkups
The Public Works Department (PWD) is now planning major repairs and regular checkups.
The audit also pointed out problems like the skywalk ramp showed severe corrosion, rust scaling and coating failure, and issues requiring attention around stay-cable anchorages and wax leakage.
Such tests have been recommended before major structural interventions are carried out wherever required, and a five-year preventive and corrective maintenance program has also been proposed.