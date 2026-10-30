Audit finds unregulated meat trade, missing veterinary staff in Kerala
India
A government audit just revealed some eye-opening issues with how meat is sold in Kerala.
Turns out, hundreds of local bodies do not have proper slaughterhouses, and a lot of meat stalls are operating without authorisation.
Even border checkpoints are missing veterinary staff, so there is barely any oversight on what is ending up on people's plates.
CAG urges Kerala to fix accountability
The Comptroller and Auditor General is urging the Kerala government to step up: accountability be fixed on officers who failed to enforce penal provisions against unauthorized slaughterhouses and meat stalls.
The goal: make sure the meat people buy is actually safe to eat, and prevent unregulated products from slipping through the cracks.