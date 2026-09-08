August thali prices rise across India as onion prices surge
India
If you noticed your meal costing more in August, you're not alone: thali prices went up across India.
Veg thalis rose by 1% and non-veg ones by 5% compared to last year, mainly because onion prices soared 43% (thanks to crop damage and low stocks in Maharashtra).
That classic onion tadka? Definitely pricier lately.
Broiler chicken prices rise 10%
It wasn't just onions: vegetable oil and LPG also got costlier, jumping 11% and 10%.
But there was some relief: potato prices dropped by 12%, and tomatoes fell a huge 28% as supplies improved.
Non-veg fans weren't so lucky, though; broiler chicken (which makes up one-half the cost of a non-veg thali) saw a 10% price hike due to higher feed costs, making those plates even harder on the wallet.