Authorities block Srinagar Naqshband Sahib roads ahead of 95th anniversary
On the eve of the 95th anniversary of the 1931 uprising against Dogra rule, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have blocked roads leading to Srinagar's Naqshband Sahib shrine to stop regional leaders from paying tributes at the shrine.
Police vehicles are stationed at the gates of the shrine.
Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs's Day banned
Martyrs' Day marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's history, remembering those who stood up for rights and justice.
Since 2019, official observances have been banned after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked.
Some political leaders, including Iltija Mufti and Mehbooba Mufti, were put under house arrest; Iltija Mufti said she and her mother Mehbooba Mufti had been placed under house arrest, sparking criticism from opposition figures who say these moves try to erase history and silence dissent.
Despite restrictions, tributes continue; Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's representative called the sacrifices "a timeless symbol of courage, dignity and the struggle for justice."