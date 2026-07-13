Authorities block Srinagar Naqshband Sahib roads ahead of 95th anniversary

Jammu and Kashmir Martyrs's Day banned

Martyrs' Day marks a turning point in Jammu and Kashmir's history, remembering those who stood up for rights and justice.

Since 2019, official observances have been banned after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked.

Some political leaders, including Iltija Mufti and Mehbooba Mufti, were put under house arrest; Iltija Mufti said she and her mother Mehbooba Mufti had been placed under house arrest, sparking criticism from opposition figures who say these moves try to erase history and silence dissent.

Despite restrictions, tributes continue; Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's representative called the sacrifices "a timeless symbol of courage, dignity and the struggle for justice."