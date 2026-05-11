Authorities cull almost 400,000 chickens in Navapur Maharashtra H5N1 outbreak
India
Navapur in Maharashtra just went through a major bird flu outbreak, leading to the culling of almost 400,000 chickens across 13 farms between May 1 and May 8.
The H5N1 virus is behind the scare.
To keep things in check, officials also destroyed over 2,161,222 eggs and nearly 500,000kg of poultry feed.
Maharashtra shifts focus to backyard poultry
With farm culling wrapped up, officials are shifting focus to backyard poultry, so the total number of birds culled will go even higher.
Dr. Sanjay Kachane from Animal Husbandry shared that intensive testing is underway, with samples sent for lab analysis and all local farms under close watch to stop any further spread.