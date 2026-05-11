Authorities cull almost 400,000 chickens in Navapur Maharashtra H5N1 outbreak India May 11, 2026

Navapur in Maharashtra just went through a major bird flu outbreak, leading to the culling of almost 400,000 chickens across 13 farms between May 1 and May 8.

The H5N1 virus is behind the scare.

To keep things in check, officials also destroyed over 2,161,222 eggs and nearly 500,000kg of poultry feed.